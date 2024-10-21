Mumbai Masala: Argentina Calling

The Bombay Yacht Club, Colaba | X @VishalBhargava5

The Bombay Yacht Club near the Taj in Colaba is one place where time appears to have frozen. You enter the vintage stone building and you are instantly transported to the British era. Large portraits of venerable people gaze at you from the walls. The chandeliers smile at you from the high ceilings and the staff go about their work with quiet efficiency. The Trans Asia Chamber of Commerce led by the affable Dr Sanjay Bhide holds its meetings here almost invariably. Recently, the chamber hosted the Consul General of Argentina Daniel Quet Confalonieri and his team. The seasoned diplomat that he is, Confalonieri made an impressive presentation about the trade and tourism prospects that Argentina holds for Indian investors and visitors. Several questions were asked by the gathering and the Argentinians provided convincing answers to each of them. There was a demand to start direct flights from Mumbai to Buenos Aires. Argentina is known for its wines and, unsurprisingly, the best of them were served that evening. Incidentally, the Yacht Club serves some excellent kanda bhajia, deviled egg and vegetarian sandwiches.

Eager shoppers purchase firecrackers ahead of Diwali, in Mumbai, on Sunday | SALMAN ANSARI

Remembering Talat Mahmood

The birth centenary of Talat Mahmood, the singer with the velvet voice, is currently being celebrated. So it was only appropriate that a definitive biography of the legend be published during this year. And who better qualified to write the biography than a member of his family and a journalist to boot? So it was that recently a small function was held at the cavernous Durbar Hall of Asiatic Library to release the biography penned by Sahar Zaman, Talat’s grandniece and a journalist. The book is well researched and takes the reader into the depths of Talat’s career from Lucknow, Calcutta and Mumbai. Introducing the book with an audio-visual presentation, the extremely good-looking Sahar gave a peek into the book by not only citing a few anecdotes, but also taking questions from the knowledgeable audience. For example, she recalled how Talat suggested Mukesh be asked to sing the songs in the Dilip Kumarstarrer Madhumati since the iconic playback singer with a nasal twang was going through a bad patch financially. She was asked why Naushad asked Mahendra Kapoor to sing the same Rafi-Talat duet Kaisi Haseen Raat... from the film Aadmi even though it was earlier recorded in Talat’s voice. She replied that such things did happen in those days. It’s a different matter that both the versions were released and no marks for guessing whose voice was more preferred by music-lovers. The interesting part of the evening was that the audience was encouraged to sing Talat’s songs and some of them went the whole hog singing their favourite numbers. Incidentally, the vegetable patties and chai which was served for high tea were really yum.

Bringing People Together

It’s not only Hindus who look forward to celebrating Deepavali, but Muslims do too. This is because some of the biggest wholesalers of firecrackers like Essabhai at Bhendi Bazar are Muslims. Many of the traditional kandeels or lanterns are made by the Muslims of Madanpura and other areas. Much of the series lights and electric lanterns are also imported by the tonnes by Muslim traders who operate from Abdul Rehman Street near Crawford Market and its vicinity. The Bombay Halwa and other sweets of N Lookmanji and the dry fruits imported by Muslim merchants from Afghanistan and Iran are also very much in demand during this season. Which is all a good thing so long as the festive spirit is maintained. Interestingly during Ramadan, a maximum number of Hindus flock to the alleys of Muslim-majority areas like Pydhonie to partake in the kebabs, firnis, etc. Nothing like food brings about communal harmony. Wish Islam Gymkhana would serve authentic Mughlai dishes. The food there is uniformly disappointing.

Tailpiece

A post in social media asked why traffic cops never challan eye doctors? The answer was pure PJ: “Because they have contacts!” (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)