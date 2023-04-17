Mumbai Masala: An auto driver with a PhD and a big dream | Representative Photo

An auto driver with a PhD and a big dream

Meet Deepak Kumar Dube, a 43-year-old autorickshaw driver. With a PhD under his belt, he must be the most educated autowallah in Mumbai. A resident of Gaikwad Nagar in Chembur (W), his passion for knowledge is to be seen to be believed.

He did his graduation and PG through Mumbai University’s distance education programme. He did his PhD thesis in Hindi under the guidance of Prof Sadiqa Nawab. Its on 20 travelogues of the 21st century, including that of VP Tiwari and Sarvamal Sangha.

His dream is to be a college professor. But somehow he is not getting the much-needed break. He did a brief stint in SK Rai College near his home. But it was a temporary assignment. He inspires his two daughters to study. He owns the autorickshaw and drives with a dream in his eyes.

Remembering the good ol’ days

When people meet after decades it’s understandably a riot of emotions. This was exactly what was witnessed at Achhija restaurant at Vidyavihar recently when 75 people belonging to the 1975 batch of the famed Podar College of Matunga met. Many have become successful lawyers, chartered accountants, managers, businessmen, etc. In between listening to vintage songs and gobbling pav bhaji, they exchanged notes about their respective lives. Old pranks and crushes were recalled. The jokes were recycled. When it was time to leave it was not surprising that they had tears in their eyes.

The go-to restaurant in south Mumbai

Status continues to be the go-to restaurant in SoBo. At Nariman Point food is a problem since there aren’t many restaurants. This is where Status provides a welcome relief. Most of the times it’s full. During the day smart executives and businessmen throng it and at nights families from all over dine in air conditioned comfort.

The big hit is the Gujju thali; it consists of garam theplas and rotlas with desi ghee dancing on them, seasonal veggies including undhiyu, dal, kadi, farsans like cocktail batawadas, khandvi, khaman, etc. The chhach quenches your thirst instantly. All unlimited except the sweets, which include shrikand, amras and gulab jamun.

In the snacks section I would recommend the rava idlis with kaju embedded in them. Goes well with molgapodi, aka gunpowder mixed with til oil. Unlimited, of course.

