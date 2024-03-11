Mumbai Masala: A Trip Down Memory Lane

Asha Bhosle | Photo by ANI

The other day Bollywood legend Asha Bhosle performed at a live concert, and what a show it was. Even though age has caught up with the songstress (what else does one expect at the grand age of 90), her energy level was as before.

She even charmingly shook her legs, much to the delight of the wild fans who had come to see her. A power-packed orchestra did full justice to each of her songs. Over the years Asha has rendered hundreds of memorable numbers, which will be heard forever.

Nuggets like Chain se humko kabhi, Beqasi hadse jab guzar jaye, Chhota sa baalma, In aankhon ke masti, etc, and the iconic qawwali, Nighaen milane ko, will be heard, enjoyed and remembered forever and ever.

The World At Her Feet

Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowns her successor, Krystyna Pyszková, of the Czech Republic, winner of the 71st Miss World Competition at the Bandra Kurla Complex | Vijay Gohil FPJ

A World-Class Infra Project

With the inauguration of the Coastal Road, SoBo will not be the same again. Imagine reaching Marine Drive from Worli without passing through Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Kemps Corner, Babulnath, etc. What is more unbelievable is that you can actually drive at 80 kmph on a toll-free road in town. Like so many other things, this project too had its share of controversies. But at the end of the day the BMC has come up with a world-class infra project.

Now the bigger challenge is to get motorists and cabbies to drive in a disciplined way. In the Eastern Expressway tunnel people actually blow their car horns and overtake you from the left after cutting lanes. The other problem is traffic dispersal after the vehicles exit near the Princess Street flyover. There is bound to be traffic snarl as is happening after you exit on P DMello Rd from the freeway.

Cheers To The Happy Couple

Even though the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations were held in far off Jamnagar, Mumbaikars got an idea of the grand celebrations through videos that inundated the social media. There was a touch of class about each aspect of the celebration. The celeb quotient was at another level altogether. The emotional highpoint was when Mukesh Ambani was seen shedding tears when Anant talked about his health issues. If the pre-wedding celebrations were so grand, one can well imagine how the actual wedding would be. Mukeshbhai can be trusted to spring yet another mega surprise. Anant and Radhika make for such a wonderful pair and one can only wish them all the best for the future.

A Dashed Promise

Anna Idli near Bombay House held out lot of promise when it opened. The taste of its thate idlis, khara bath, Mysore masala dosas and chutneys, etc, was something hatke from regular Udupi hotels. But of late the quality and service appears to be going for a toss. The other day we ordered pongal and it was so salty that the order had to be cancelled. At the next table an old man ordered dahi wada without red chilly powder sprinkled on it. The waiter got him wrong twice and the customer had to send back the stuff twice. And because some smell was coming out of the kitchen the main and side doors were kept open, making a nonsense of the AC. Hope the management gets its act right.

Tailpiece

The mango season is here and the election code of conduct will kick in soon. Hope the EC doesn't ban mango because the Aam Aadmi Party is in the fray.

(Compiled by S Balakrishnan)