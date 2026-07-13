Mumbai Masala: A Taste Of Andhra In Santa Cruz |

Yesterday, had this sudden craving for Andhra vegetarian food. A friend recommended ‘Nanna’ on Main Avenue, Santa Cruz West. So drove down to that joint and was pleasantly surprised to know that it had valet parking. The place is very rudimentary in nature with zero frills. Actually it occupies the compulsory open space of the building. It seats about 12 people uncomfortably and the service will put the neighborhood snail to shame. Having listed all the minus points, let us come to the food. We ordered steaming hot Andhra sambar-rice with gongura pickle and fried papads on the side. It was simply superb, with the right amount of lentils, tamarind and spices. Followed it up with Babai idlis topped with dollops of white butter. They were served with four varieties of chutneys and sambar in a large bowl. Next came the Andhra-style upma, which was yum to the core. Rounded off with authentic filter “kaapi” served in a brass tumbler and davra. The bill came to ₹986 which was full value for money.

Corporators burn midnight oil over monsoon chaos

Our corporators created a record recently when they debated civic issues till 2.30am! The special general body meeting turned into an endurance test, stretching from 2.30pm on Friday to 2.23am on Saturday – nearly 12 hours of speeches, counter-attacks and political sparring. Triggered by 11 monsoon-related deaths caused by tree collapses, open manholes and a building collapse, the debate saw 44 corporators from across party lines take the floor.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition – Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena – traded charges over accountability, civic preparedness and monsoon management, ensuring the discussion continued well past midnight. While the marathon debate reflected the seriousness of the issues, it also highlighted the familiar rhythm of the civic house: long speeches, sharp exchanges and little agreement.

By the time the session ended in the early hours, exhausted corporators headed home, leaving Mumbaikars hoping that the lengthy deliberations would translate into quicker action on the ground before the next spell of rain.

(Shefali Parab-Pandit)

A tribute too small for trade unionist George Fernandes

Recently, the road junction opposite McDonald’s at CSMT was named after late trade union leader and former Union minister George Fernandes. But surely George, who championed the cause of lakhs of employees of the BMC, BEST and the railways, deserved a better tribute than this. A major landmark ought to have been named after him, considering his tremendous contributions to the metropolis. Maybe a large statue at a prominent location would do justice to his legacy. We are sure the working class will contribute generously to this project.

TAILPIECE: After lashing the city for over a week and filling up the lakes upto 50% the rains have vanished. A wag wondered if the clouds were on vacation. (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)