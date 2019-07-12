Mumbai: Married BF nabbed for ‘kidnapping’ Jogeshwari teen

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was booked and arrested for kidnapping a teenager at Amboli on Wednesday. The accused, Milan Shaikh (25), had allegedly kidnapped the teenager, with whom he was in a romantic relationship. The teen’s mother approached the police when the girl remained missing for 12 hours from Wednesday morning. When Shaikh and the teen returned late at night, he was arrested while the teen was handed over to her parents.

According to police sources, Shaikh and the 16-year-old girl are both residents of Jogeshwari (W) and had been in a romantic relationship for over a month. Shaikh was married and had two children. His wife was settled in West Bengal. That’s why, the teen’s parents objected to their relationship. “The teen’s parents had forbidden her from meeting Shaikh, but the latter was adamant on getting married to him. On Wednesday, when the teen left the house at 10am and did not return home till 7pm, her parents were worried sick. The parents began frantically looking for their daughter and making enquiries with her friends, neighbours. Around 8pm, they found out Shaikh, too, was missing since morning, suspecting him of having kidnapped her,” said a police inspector.

At 9pm, her mother approached Amboli police and lodged a kidnapping case against Shaikh. Meanwhile, police began a search. Two hours later, the teen returned home with Shaikh, after which the girl’s parents took him to the police station. Amboli police arrested Shaikh and booked him under relevant IPC sections for kidnapping (363). He was produced in a court on Thursday, which remanded him in police custody for five days.