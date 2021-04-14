Mumbai: Marketing executive held for duping job aspirant of Rs 5.5 lakh

Mumbai: The Cyber Cell arrested a 20-year-old marketing executive for allegedly duping a job aspirant of Rs 5.5 lakh in a job fraud. The accused lured the complainant on the pretext of getting him a job with a private airlines company and duped the job aspirant in the name of registration and other charges. The accused, Abhishek Singh, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday two months after the case was registered.

According to police, the complainant was searching for a job. In the second week of January he came across an advertisement on a search engine, as he clicked on the link, he was directed to a website. On this website, he filled up a form, including his phone number and other details following which he received a call from a man, who identified himself as Deepak.

Police said, Deepak posing as an official from Airport Authority of India lured the complainant with an offer to get him a placement with a private airline company. Deepak, however, told the victim that he needs to pay a registration amount of Rs 2500 to be eligible for the placement.

After paying the registration amount, Deepak continued to demand money on the pretext of different charges. By the end of January, the victim ended up paying Rs 5.5 lakh and later decided to verify Deepak's claims. He enquired with the Airport Authority of India which told them that they don't hire people in such a manner and that he has been duped.

He then approached the Cyber police station at Bandra Kurla Complex which registered an offence of cheating and under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and begun their investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the police traced the Internet Protocol address and mobile phone locations and arrested Singh from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The police seized 11 debit cards, laptops, mobile phones, pen drives and cash worth ₹50,000 from him. A probe is underway to ascertain the number of victims he has duped using the same modus operandi, said cyber police officials.