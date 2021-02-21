Mumbai: MARD seeks 24/7 helpline to tackle doctors’ stress

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) of the BYL Nair hospital demanded a 24/7 helpline number for all the doctors of the hospitals and they submitted a proposal to the hospital authorities in this regard. This comes in the wake of two suicide incidents were reported in the last two years at the hospital.

Doctors said it is a much-needed mechanism at this moment as they cannot keep losing doctors who are suffering from mental pressure or depression.

Last week, a 26-year-old first-year resident doctor allegedly committed suicide at the Nair Hospital Following which the doctors have raised question stating that they have to deal with people's physical and mental problems due to which they are under stress and commit suicide. “We have to face many things in the hospital which includes assault from patients relatives, hospitals work pressure and many other things which is leading to the tremendous stress,” said a doctor.

Dr Satish Tandel, president, MARD, Nair Hospital, said they work hard to get a job at the reputed and top hospital across the state, but after getting a job they have to face many problems at the hospital due to which they are mentally very disturbed. Recently they held a meeting and decided to have a dedicated helpline number for the doctors where they can share their problems and get counselling. “We will be submitting the proposal to the hospital authorities and civic body regarding the helpline number. Moreover, we appealed to all the resident doctors that if they have any problem of any kind, they should contact us. We will help solve their problems,” he said.

“The helpline number will belong to a doctor of the psychiatric specialist department of the hospital itself which will be available 24 hours to relieve doctors' stress. Many times, doctors do not tell their colleagues about their problems, in such a case, the helpline number starts, then they can contact the doctor directly,” Dr Tandel added.

Dr Sagar Mundra, a psychiatrist said the pressure of work and studies in government hospitals always remains. This pressure needs to be reduced. There should be constant counselling of doctors studying and resident doctors. “If something is bothering you mentally, then it should be shared with your friend, family or someone close to you. Also, other doctors need to recognize the symptoms of depression. If a friend is upset or alone then talk to him. He needs to be convinced that you are with him and his problem is solved. Do not be afraid of taking treatment, everyone suffers from depression,” he said.