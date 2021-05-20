Mumbai: Mantralaya employees barred from ordering outside food due to Covid-19

Mumbai, May 20: The scare of Coronavirus has forced the state government to ban outside food items in Mantralaya. Offices of the ministers and government departments have been informed through an order issued by the state general administration department. Even though the state-run canteen services provide snacks and food items for the meetings called by the ministers, senior officers and for private events, there has been a practice to order foodstuffs from outside.

In view of the Covid pandemic, no snacks or food items should be ordered from outside, the order issued by Surendra Ambilpure, the general manager of Mantralaya canteen says.

Ambilpure said the order was passed after due approval from senior officers. “We expect that no official or the office from Mantralaya should order any food item. Copies of the orders have been issued for all the offices located in the state headquarters and information has been given to Mantralay security as well,” he said. Each and every office is expected to follow the orders as it has been approved by the General Administration Department that regulates functioning of Mantralaya, he added.

According to an office bearer of the Mantralaya employees, the orders were in the interest of the officers as well as visitors. “Some of the officers and employees have died due to Covid and the government has to take necessary precautions. This order must be a part of it,” he said requesting anonymity.

Currently, Mantralaya is functioning with a minimum workforce. Officers with important assignments have been asked to register their attendance each working day and for others days from every week have been marked for attendance. Even the minister’s offices are operated with minimum workforce and no outside visitor is allowed except his visit is essential or important.