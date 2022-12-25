Mumbai: Mankhurd-Ghatkopar flyover to get speed violation detection system

Mankhurd-Ghatkopar flyover to get speed violation detection system | Representational image

Mumbai: The BMC has decided to install 'speed violation detection system' on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road flyover which will enable the traffic police to auto detect those who exceed the speed limit. This comes after an uproar over several accidents on the flyover.

The civic body said that it will spend Rs 40-50 lakh for the system.The flyover, which was built at a budget of Rs 500 crore, has helped cut travel time for motorists heading towards Navi Mumbai from Ghatkopar as the link road has heavy traffic on the entire stretch, especially at Baiganwadi Junction in Shivaji Nagar.

Frequent accidents on the flyover involving two-wheelers

This bridge was in the news since its opening. During the inauguration ceremony, then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had expressed his displeasure over the resurfacing work. He had warned about accidents on the road. After the inauguration, there were frequent accidents on the flyover involving two-wheelers.

The 2.9-km flyover had to be partially shut down a month after it was thrown open to the public. Its excessively slippery roads have led to a number of accidents. BMC then make the surface rough.Last year, a youth from Govandi died in an accident on the flyover. To reduce the accidents, the speed limit on this flyovers has been restricted to 50kmph.

How does it work?

The speed violation detection system will be working as a violation warning for those vehicles which cross the maximum allowed speed on that route. This system will be capturing the speed of each vehicle and also will capture the Image of those vehicles which cross the speed limit on that route.