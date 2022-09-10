Mumbai: Manhunt launched for 40-year-old man for firing at an elderly

Representational image |

The Nirmal Nagar police have launched a manhunt for a male for firing and injuring a senior citizen in the Bandra east area on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the victim and the accused have known each other for 15-odd years since they have been residing in the same area.

The incident happened on Thursday evening when the victim, Shahmad Ahmed Riyaz Ahmed, 61, was in his locality and someone fired at his back and ran away. Apparently, the bystanders at the location identified the accused and informed the police during the investigation.

While confirming the information, senior police inspector Shrimat Shide, Nirmal Nagar police, said, "The victim was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. He is recovering well at the moment." He continued, "We have recorded statements from every necessary person regarding the incident and the accused, who is at the moment absconding. We will soon arrest him and for the same, the process is underway."

According to him, they have collected all possible leads toward the accused, a 40-year-old man whose identity is protected by the police. After interrogating the family members of the accused and the people who knew him in his locality, the police initiated the technical investigation while subsequently informing the police informants in order to hunt down the accused. The motive is still unclear to the police.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused, for now.