Mumbai: Mandatory FASTag won't infringe anyone's fundamental right to free movement, Centre tells Bombay HC

Making FASTag mandatory for all vehicles plying on national highways won't infringe a citizen's fundamental right to free movement, the Union government told the Bombay High Court. The government said its decision has been premised on the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Rules.

This comes on an affidavit filed in response to a PIL challenging the Union's decision to make mandatory the FASTag, an electronic toll collection chip, in all vehicles that ply on national highways.

The affidavit states that the FASTag has been mandated to ensure "seamless" traffic movement on all national highways and also to cut short the travel time.

One of the grounds mentioned in the PIL is that the decision infringes the fundamental right to free movement of the citizens as the vehicles without the chip are being prevented from plying on the highways.

"The mandate of using FASTag does not violate a citizen's fundamental right to freedom of movement," the Union clarified in its affidavit filed through Rajeev Singh, the regional officer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The affidavit further claimed that those vehicles, in which the chip couldn't be fit at the dedicated toll plazas, are allowed to ply on the extreme left of the highway. It also stated that such vehicles are made to pay double toll amounts.