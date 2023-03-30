Mumbai: Man tries to fly on fraudulently obtained passport; booked | File Photo

The immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai have registered a case against a 53-year-old man for allegedly obtaining a passport on the basis of bogus documents and attempting to fly to Bahrain for work purposes.

According to the Sahar police, a passenger Mohammad Ahsan arrived at the airport on Tuesday in order to board a flight to Bahrain. He then went for an immigration check and while examining his documents, the immigration official suspected something amiss.

Accused blacklisted by Saudi authorities in 1999

On checking records available at the immigration office, it was learnt that he had visited Saudi Arabia in 1999 and was blacklisted by the Saudi authorities after he overstayed, and sent back to India in 2013. Ahsan again wanted to visit the Gulf country for work. Since those above 50 years of age are not eligible for jobs there, Ahsan managed to get a passport having his false age with the help of an agent.

Case registered for cheating and dishonesty

After the fraud came to the notice of immigration officials, they informed the police and got a complaint registered. A case has been registered on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document of the Indian Penal Code.