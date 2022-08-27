Mumbai: Man stabbed to death over dispute involving wife | Pixabay

A 41-year-old man from Thane was allegedly stabbed to death by a man over a dispute involving the wife of the victim in Santacruz, police said on Saturday. One suspect, identified as S. Akeel, is being enquired about by the Vakola police in regards to this crime.

According to the Vakola police, the accused stabbed the victim, Parvez Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Raboli in neighbouring Thane, late on Friday night.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Akeel knew the wife of the victim since her college days and they started having an extra marital affair, which led to disputes between the couple and the accused. Akeel also began harassing her over the phone, "said senior police inspector, Pradip Madhukarrao More, of Vakola police station.

After the harassment and the disputes escalated, the victim confronted the accused regarding it. According to the official, Akeel then asked the victim to meet him at a location in Santacruz where he wanted to discuss the matter.

According to the police, when Sheikh reached the location for the meeting, Akeel attacked him with a sharp weapon. He stabbed him, which led to immense bleeding, and then fled the scene immediately. As soon as this incident occurred, some passersby noticed the victim had fallen on the ground. They rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died during treatment, the police added.

"The accused is being questioned currently and further investigation is on. "The Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) has been registered for this case," added the senior police inspector.