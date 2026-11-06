Mumbai: Man Posing As Visitor Robs Elderly Woman Of Gold Chain In Kandivali | Video | X @yajnshri

An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain in broad daylight inside Umang Apartment in Kandivali West, Mumbai. The incident took place on November 3 at around 9:30 pm. The incident, which was captured on the building's CCTV cameras, has triggered concerns among residents over security within residential complexes.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen opening the door of her house when a man approaches her after walking up the stairs. The accused takes out a piece of paper from his pocket and pretends to enquire about someone living in the building.

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He reportedly asked the woman for an address and is promptly told by her that he should visit the third floor to check whether the person he is looking for lives there. After pretending to accept the directions given by the woman, the man suddenly attacks her and snatches her gold chain in a swift movement.

The accused is then seen fleeing the spot with the stolen chain, leaving the elderly woman in shock.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of residents, particularly senior citizens, and the need for stronger security measures within residential buildings.

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