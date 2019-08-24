Mumbai: Man poses as hotelier, cheats buyers of Rs 90 lakhs, booked

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police booked a man for posing as a hotel owner and selling the property to prospective buyers for lakhs of rupees. The Economic Offences Wing of Navi Mumbai Police received several complaints, wherein the accused, Sanjay Metkari, had cheated people of over Rs90 lakh.

A search to arrest Metkari is underway. According to police, Metkari had tied up with a hotel manager of a renowned hotel at Turbhe to commit his crimes.

Whenever Metkari would bring a prospective buyer to the hotel, the manager would introduce Metkari as the owner, said police. An officer revealed Metkari’s modus operandi was to keep a tab on the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Police’s website, to see which senior official retires and then introduce himself as a nephew of the recently-retired policeman.

Metkari would then pose as a hotel owner and ask the buyer to wire the money in his account. Police said Metkari had cheated over four people using the same modus operandi and taken Rs90 lakh from them. However, after the money transaction was completed, Metkari would stop answering calls and eventually went untraceable.

One of the victims then ran a backgro­und check on Metkari and found out that he had cheated several others using the same way. The victim then approached police and registered a complaint against Metkari, after which the latter was booked under relevant IPC sections for cheating.