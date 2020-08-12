Mumbai man mistaken for Rhea Chakraborty receives abusive calls, messages

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been facing the heat after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Social media, particularly, has been ruthless ever since Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Amid this, a 32-year-old man has been receiving abusive calls from people, who are mistaking him for the 'Jalebi' actress. Sagar Surve, a clerical staff of an educational institute in Mumbai, has been mistaken for Sushant SIngh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. His number only differs by one digit from that of Rhea's, reports Mumbai Mirror. Surve has been receiving abusive calls and messages and had to block 150 callers.

While speaking to the media outlet, Surve said that he initially didn't realise why so many were mistaking his number for the actress'. It was his cousin who alerted him that a news channel was flashing Rhea Chakraborty's number - which was only different from his by one digit.

In the last one week, Sagar has received voice, video calls and even messages on Whatsapp. Some callers even asked him to send a picture of himself to prove that the number didn't belong to the actress. He reportedly got in touch with the police but didn't want to file a complaint. He has been suggested to use a different number for a while.

Meanwhile, Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with her family members on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR registered on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh. The call detail records (CDRs) of Rhea over the past one year were recently accessed. Details emerged from her call records show that the girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was also in touch with several celebrities like superstar Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Sunny Singh and dance maestro late Saroj Khan.

