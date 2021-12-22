Mumbai: Man marries, rapes 15-year-old girl in Agripada; arrested after she delivers baby

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by the Agripada police after he allegedly married a 15-year-old girl and thereafter raped her multiple times, a report from the Indian Express stated. The incident came to light after the girl delivered a baby at JJ hospital.

The girl's mother got her married to the accused, as she was not able to support her financially.

After the girl conceived, she was taken to JJ hospital several times for check-ups, however, the family always lied claiming she was an adult.

Before she could deliver the baby, the doctors at the hospital asked for the girl's age and her husband, in-laws said that she was 20 years old. However, when they were asked to produce an Aadhar card, their lies were exposed.

The doctors subsequently informed Agripada police, who registered a case.

The girl's mother, the accused's parents and the cleric who solemnised the marriage have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

The man was arrested and produced in court, which remanded him to police custody till December 24.

