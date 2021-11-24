Mumbai: Man loses Rs 10 lakh in investment to earn commission fraud

A 25-year-old man recently lost over Rs 10 lakh when he came across a scheme which promised good commission on investment. The victim was asked to deposit money, complete certain tasks and earn good commission.

According to the police, the complainant is the resident of Mumbra. On November 13, the victim had received a message on his WhatsApp from an unknown number.

The message had stated that if he would invest in their scheme, he would earn good commission. The victim was informed that he would have to deposit money in an application, complete certain tasks and earn good commission. The victim found the offer lucrative and agreed to invest.

"The accused had provided a link to the victim which directed him to an application. The victim then started completing paid tasks on the app and started earning commissions on the same. The application would show the commission earned as well," said a police officer.

He added, "Whenever the victim tried to withdraw the money from the wallet, the transactions failed. The victim ended up losing Rs 10 lakh in the said fraud. He then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard."

A case has been registered by the Panvel police under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 08:42 PM IST