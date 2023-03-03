Mumbai: Man loses ₹13 lakh to college admission fraud

File Photo

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man lost ₹13 lakh to two fraudsters who promised to get his daughter admission to a Bangalore-based medical college.

According to the police, the Thane resident received a phone call from someone in November last year, informing him that his daughter could get admission to a Bangalore-based medical college through sponsorship quota. The fraudster made the complainant speak to his accomplice, who pretended to be a doctor and assured admission to his daughter.

The duo then asked him for ₹13 lakh as donation, education fee and hostel charges. They also shared an acknowledgement and approval letter by the National Medical Commission, Controller (Admissions) Director General of Health Services, Allotment Process Recommendation Letter and Applicant Reference Form of the Karnataka government over email.

Trusting the accused, between November 29 and December 9, 2022, the complainant sent ₹13 lakh to the bank account provided by them. When the complainant informed the fraudsters that he would be visiting Bangalore and meeting them, they started giving evasive replies. Sensing something amiss, the complainant visited the Bangalore-based college on December 26 and was shocked to find out that he had been duped since all the documents sent to him were bogus. The man approached the police last week and a case was registered against the unknown fraudsters.