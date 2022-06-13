e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Man lodges police complaint after falling prey to sextortion

The police sources said that in most of the cases, the victim encounters a woman over an obscene video call and the said call recording is then used to extort money from the victims

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man lodges police complaint after falling prey to sextortion | Photo: Representative Image

A new modus operandi of sextortion surfaced after a 27-year-old man fell prey to it recently. An employee of a private firm, the man received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, followed by a video call, in which he first saw his own face, and then half of the image changed to another man indulging in an obscene activity. He disconnected the call immediately, but soon received a recording of the call, and was forced to pay money by the extortionist.

The accused threatened to share the video with the man’s friends and relatives if he refused to pay. The police said that in most cases the victim encounters a woman in an obscene video call, but this time there was a morphed live video of another man.

The Vile Parle police said the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the victim was at home. Later, with the blackmail message, the extortionist shared a QR code for the payment. The frightened complainant sent Rs 5,000 in three different transactions but kept on receiving increased demands for more. Harassed with this, he approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case on the charges of punishment for extortion, criminal intimidation by anonymous communication and punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man lodges police complaint after falling prey to sextortion

RECENT STORIES

Kanpur violence main accused names builders, politicians in funding

Kanpur violence main accused names builders, politicians in funding

Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs

Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest over consumption of drugs

Mumbai: Man lodges police complaint after falling prey to sextortion

Mumbai: Man lodges police complaint after falling prey to sextortion

PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Here's how security has been beefed up in the city

PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Here's how security has been beefed up in the city

Mumbai: Will fare of taxis be hiked soon? Here's the reason

Mumbai: Will fare of taxis be hiked soon? Here's the reason