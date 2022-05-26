e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Man kills woman, carries corpse from Goregaon to Mahim in local train

The victim and the accused were residents of Santosh Nagar and knew each other for three years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
File

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman and dumping her body on a railway track.

As per reports from Indian Express, after killing the woman, the accused stuffed her body in a sack and carried it, first in an autorickshaw and then in a local train from Goregaon to Mahim, before dumping it on the railway track.

According to the report, the victim and the accused were residents of Santosh Nagar and knew each other for three years.

A regular maintenance work along the tracks by the trackmen of Western Railway, led to finding of a woman's body stacked inside a gunny back which was lying next to rail tracks. This body was found at Mahim on Tuesday morning.

At around 9 am, a group of trackmen found this gunny bag lying in-between Up slow and Down fast lines close to Mahim station.


The woman is survived by her husband and two children who are below five years, the report said.

Read Also
Go home and cook: Maharashtra BJP chief draws flak after sexist comment against Supriya Sule
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man kills woman, carries corpse from Goregaon to Mahim in local train

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man kills woman, carries corpse from Goregaon to Mahim in local train

Mumbai: Man kills woman, carries corpse from Goregaon to Mahim in local train

Supreme Court: Sex work is a profession, cops should treat them with dignity

Supreme Court: Sex work is a profession, cops should treat them with dignity

Bureaucrat walks dog in Delhi stadium; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intervenes

Bureaucrat walks dog in Delhi stadium; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal intervenes

I-T sleuths conducting raids at 35-40 premises of Asian Granito India in Gujarat

I-T sleuths conducting raids at 35-40 premises of Asian Granito India in Gujarat

Sidhu's special jail diet: Lactose-free milk, chia seeds and more

Sidhu's special jail diet: Lactose-free milk, chia seeds and more