Mumbai: Man kills woman, carries corpse from Goregaon to Mahim in local train

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman and dumping her body on a railway track.

As per reports from Indian Express, after killing the woman, the accused stuffed her body in a sack and carried it, first in an autorickshaw and then in a local train from Goregaon to Mahim, before dumping it on the railway track.

According to the report, the victim and the accused were residents of Santosh Nagar and knew each other for three years.

A regular maintenance work along the tracks by the trackmen of Western Railway, led to finding of a woman's body stacked inside a gunny back which was lying next to rail tracks. This body was found at Mahim on Tuesday morning.

At around 9 am, a group of trackmen found this gunny bag lying in-between Up slow and Down fast lines close to Mahim station.



The woman is survived by her husband and two children who are below five years, the report said.

