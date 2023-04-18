 Mumbai man killed over daily water filling woes
The squabble broke out between Nasreen Bano and her neighbour Rabia Shaikh on Saturday at plot number 21 of Governor Chawl at around 7pm.

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Mumbai man killed over daily water filling woes | Picture for representation

A fight between women filling water every evening in Dharavi led one of the families to avenge by killing a man and injuring another.

The squabble broke out between Nasreen Bano and her neighbour Rabia Shaikh on Saturday at plot number 21 of Governor Chawl at around 7pm. Both the families got involved in the quarrel, which escalated in no time.

Though the families calmed down for some time, Mohammad Wajid Shaikh and Mohammad Sajid Shaikh from one family planned a knife attack on Farooq Shaikh and his cousin Asif Shaikh from the other family.

While Sajid stabbed Farooq in the stomach, Wajid fatally stabbed Asif in the chest. The two have been arrested. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

