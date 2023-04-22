Mumbai: Man killed in Shivaji Nagar on the basis of suspicion during Eid celebrations

Representative Image

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by another man on the night of the Eid celebrations in the Baiganwadi area of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi.

The incident happened on Friday night when the family of the victim, along with the victim, were celebrating Eid outside their residence, in the vicinity. The accused in the case, identified as Mushir Manjar Khan, reached the spot and started conversing with the victim, Sattar Sayyed. He at first asked Sayyed why he had been visiting the accused's house repeatedly and when the former denied about that, he started verbally assaulting the victim.

Shivaji Nagar police probing the incident

The Shivaji Nagar police who are handling the case said that Khan has always been suspicious about Sayyed's intentions with Khan's mother. He even alleged that they had an affair, and frequently met up in Khan's absence. The complainant in the case, Ansar Sayyed, the brother of the victim, in his statement to the police added that this was not the first time Khan had threatened Sayyed. However, on Friday night things escalated a bit as Khan carried a knife with him.

When their argument started heating up, Khan attacked the victim with the same knife. He stabbed him in his chest and left arm which made the victim fall to the ground. Khan then left the spot, while Ansar Sayyed along with the others nearby took the victim to Rajawadi Hospital but he was declared dead upon arrival.

After recording his statement of Sayyed and registering a case against Khan, the police arrested the latter from his residence on Saturday. A case has been registered against Khan under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using deadly weapons), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. Khan will be produced in court on Sunday, said the police.