e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man killed during quarrel over payment of charges at public toilet

Mumbai: Man killed during quarrel over payment of charges at public toilet

A man was allegedly killed by the caretaker of a public toilet here during a quarrel over payment of charges, police said on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: A man was allegedly killed by the caretaker of a public toilet here during a quarrel over payment of charges, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night near the public toilet in front of a bus stand in central Mumbai's Dadar area, an official said.

The victim, Rahul Pawar, used the toilet and was leaving without paying when caretaker Vishwajeet stopped him and the two had a heated argument.

Pawar allegedly tried to attack him with a knife, and the latter allegedly hit him back on the head with a wooden rod, killing him on the spot.

Matunga Police arrested Singh after questioning. Further investigation is on, the official said.

Read Also
Thane: Paradise non-cooperative housing society
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Doctors rejoin baby's finger

Mumbai: Doctors rejoin baby's finger

Mumbai: MVA firm on Dec 17 morcha, even without permission

Mumbai: MVA firm on Dec 17 morcha, even without permission

Mumbai: Illegal Bangla immigrant arrested from Borivali

Mumbai: Illegal Bangla immigrant arrested from Borivali

Thane: Land surveyor arrested for taking Rs1L bribe

Thane: Land surveyor arrested for taking Rs1L bribe

Mumbai: Western and Central Railways owe civic body Rs568 cr in water bills

Mumbai: Western and Central Railways owe civic body Rs568 cr in water bills