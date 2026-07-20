Mumbai: Man Killed, BEST Driver & Conductor Injured After Bus Crashes Into Divider In Mankhurd; Traffic Hit On Sion-Panvel Highway

Mumbai: BEST Bus Crashes Into Divider At Mankhurd; Traffic Hit On Sion-Panvel Highway | FPJ

Mumbai: A 65-year-old man was killed and two BEST employees were injured after a BEST bus crashed into a roadside divider near Mankhurd in Mumbai on Monday morning, disrupting traffic on the busy Sion-Panvel Highway.

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The accident took place at around 9:14 am opposite Vishwakarma Hospital when BEST Route No. 501 rammed into the divider. The impact blocked part of the northbound carriageway, leading to heavy traffic congestion.

According to information received from Rajawadi Hospital, three people were injured in the accident. One of them, Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande (65), who was reportedly standing near the roadside divider, was declared brought dead after being taken to the hospital.

The injured include Vaibhav Waghmare (41), the bus conductor, and Banvari Shriram Prasad Sharma (51), the bus driver. Both have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

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Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update On Accident

Following the accident, Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that traffic movement was slow on the Sion-Panvel Highway near Mankhurd below the Metro Station due to the BEST bus crash. Police and other emergency authorities rushed to the spot to regulate traffic and clear the damaged bus. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

5 Killed In Samruddhi Expressway Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate road tragedy, five people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after an Eicher truck rammed into a car from behind on the Samruddhi Expressway near the Virul Interchange under the Pulgaon Police Station limits in Maharashtra's Wardha district.

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According to Wardha Police, four occupants of the car, including the driver, died on the spot. The driver of the Eicher truck also succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, while the truck's cleaner suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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Highway Police and Pulgaon Police reached the accident site, launched rescue operations and worked to restore normal traffic movement on the expressway. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Pulgaon Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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