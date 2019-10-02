Mumbai: Man immolates himself inside police station

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man attempted suicide by setting himself ablaze inside Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Abdul Hamid Jamadar, a resident of Bainganwadi in Shivaji Nagar.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, Jamadar came to the police station around 2 in the afternoon. After reaching the first floor of the police station, Jamadar poured kerosene from the bottle that he brought and lit the fire.

Police officials and the locals who were present at the time of the incident rushed Jamadar to the Rajawadi hospital. He is survived by his family.

Jamadar’s family alleged that, around two days ago fight took place between Jamadar and his neighbor, when he went to the Shivaji Nagar police station to lodge a complaint police made him seat for hours and did not registered his complaint.

He was called to the police station on Tuesday but his complaint was not taken then also after which he took this drastic step.

According to the police, there are two non-cognisable offence were registered against him, he was called to the police station on Tuesday, and said that our investigation is underway.