MNS Gundagardi caught on camera: Party leader pushes and slaps elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura

A video went viral showing a man hitting and pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of the woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence was lodged at Nagpada PS.
It is being alleged that the man seen in the video is a leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).
Meanwhile, the party has said that it is not supporting the goon and the incident. "Our senior leaders will take action against it. But the video being shown is incomplete," Keshav Mule, MNS, Mumbadevi Ward Chief said.
More details are awaited.
