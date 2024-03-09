Mumbai: Man Held In 10-Year-Old Cheating Case As CP Orders Reopening Old Files

The Bhoiwada police have arrested a man in a 10-year-old cheating case. The accused, Barkat Ali Saifulla Beg, had absconded on hearing that he was wanted; he was 30 years old then. He was caught after Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar ordered reopening old cases.

Details of case

According to the police, Beg has multiple cases filed against him. He impersonated a CBI officer or a police officer to extort money from unsuspecting individuals. The police received information that he had been released from jail in another case.

He was tracked down by a special police team to Ajay Chawl, Shantinagar Road, Bhiwandi, following which a trap was laid and he was arrested on Friday. The police presented him in court, where he was remanded to police custody until March 9.

The police require his custody for three additional cheating cases. Furthermore, two cheating cases have been filed against him at Bhandup police station.