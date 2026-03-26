Mumbai Man Held For Trafficking Indians Into Myanmar Cyber Fraud Centres | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Sunil Nellathu Ramakrishnan alias Krish, a resident of Mumbai for his alleged involvement as a key kingpin in trafficking unsuspecting Indian citizens to cyber scam compounds in Myanmar, particularly in the Myawaddy region (notably KK Park), agency sources said on Thursday.

According to the CBI, investigations have revealed the existence of organized transnational criminal syndicates that lure victims on the pretext of lucrative job opportunities in Thailand. The victims are initially transported from Delhi to Bangkok and are thereafter clandestinely diverted to Myanmar, where they are forced to work in cyber scam centres.

"At these facilities, victims are coerced into engaging in various cyber frauds, including “digital arrest” scams, romance frauds, and cryptocurrency investment schemes targeting victims across the globe, including India. The trafficked individuals are subjected to wrongful confinement, constant intimidation, physical and mental abuse, and severe restrictions on their movement," said a CBI official.

During 2025, several Indian nationals managed to escape from these scam compounds and reached Thailand, from where they were repatriated to India in March and November 2025. The CBI conducted detailed interviews of these victims to understand the modus operandi of the trafficking networks and the functioning of these cyber fraud centres, officials said.

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Acting upon the intelligence gathered, the CBI carried out sustained and meticulous investigation to identify key operatives behind these activities. Sunil alias Krish emerged as one of main facilitator and kingpin in the trafficking network, playing a crucial role in the illegal transportation and exploitation of victims in Southeast Asia.

The movements of the accused were kept under close surveillance. He has been arrested by CBI in Mumbai after he recently came back to India. Subsequently, searches were conducted at his residential premises, leading to the seizure of incriminating digital evidence linked to trafficking operations in Myanmar and Cambodia.

"CBI is continuing its investigation to identify and apprehend other accused persons, including foreign nationals, involved in the transnational trafficking network, and to uncover the full extent of these operations," the official said.

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