Mumbai: Man held for raping minor girl on the pretext of marriage

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

“They (the minor and the man) were in a relationship for almost three years and when the man told his family about marriage, they opposed it. Hearing this, they started planning to elope,” said a police official. Anticipating the move, the victim’s family approached the police. “We brought the girl to the police station and counselled her for almost two hours. It included points like her being underage. However, as she got out of the police station, she and the man ran away from the city,” the official added.

They took a train to Lucknow, however, in the middle, they met a man who promised them a job and accommodation in Malegaon, a city in Nashik. After residing there for 10 days, and not getting any job, the man decided to go back home as they were short of money.

Upon returning, the victim’s family found that the girl is pregnant and lodged an official complaint. The victim was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for medical examinations.

Meanwhile, the police began the investigation with the victim, her family, the accused and his family. The victim confessed to having a physical relationship with the man during their stay in Malegaon.

During the interrogation, the man denied having a physical relationship with the victim. “We are investigating the matter further. As of now, the man has been arrested, and he is currently in police custody. We are waiting for the medical examination results from the hospital,” said senior police inspector Arjun Rajane.

The man also confessed that his family was against their marriage as she (the victim) had a short and petite physical structure.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 (2) (j) (commits rape, on a woman incapable of giving consent), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), among others of the Indian Penal Code. The charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act include 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment).