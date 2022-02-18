Mumbai: Man held for mowing down pedestrian at Powai

A man in his 50s was allegedly killed in a road accident at Powai on Thursday afternoon by a speeding vehicle. The deceased, a pedestrian, was walking on the footpath when the accused driver lost control of the vehicle and run over the victim.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the driver and arrest has been registered against the accused.

The arrested accused has been identified as Narendra Mehta and police have seized his car.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning at Hiranandani bus depot at Jalvayu Vihar where a car rammed into one Dhonduram Bharsingh who was walking on a footpath. The speeding car collided with Bharsingh in which he sustained serious injuries.

Subsequently, he was rushed to the privately run Hiranandani hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He, however, later succumbed to the injuries and died during treatment, said police.

The police then arrested Mehta under section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said an official.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:47 PM IST