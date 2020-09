Mumbai: Man held for molesting minor at quarantine centre in Mankhurd

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in eastern suburb of Mankhurd, police said on Tuesday.

The Mankhurd police on Monday apprehended Dipesh Salvi, who sprayed disinfectant at the quarantine facility, where the 17-year-old victim was admitted after she tested positive for coronavirus on September 9, an official said.

When the accused reached the facility on Monday morning, he allegedly tried to molest the girl and slapped her when she resisted the assault, he said.

The victim subsequently informed her parents, who lodged an FIR against the accused, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.