Mumbai: Man held for molestation at Dadar station

In a third incident of molestation reported at Dadar railway station in three days, a 42-year-old Gujarat-based man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Dadar railway station for allegedly groping a woman commuter as she was leaving a public toilet recently. The accused, identified as Basweshwar Ambidhar, 42, had come to Mumbai in connection with work, when he committed the offence on April 1.

Police said the woman had gone to the washroom on platform no. 6 of Dadar station and when she came out, Ambidhar was standing near and groped her. The woman immediately screamed and raised an alarm, following which the accused was caught by the other commuters.

Probe revealed that Ambidhar, a labourer, did not have a previous crime record and is a resident of Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Since March 30, this was the third consecutive incident of sexual harassment at Dadar station on April 1. While on March 30, a 19-year-old student was groped by a 40-year-old Bahadur Maurya at Vidyavihar, a 32-year-old woman was molested on March 31 when a male passenger, Gautam Khermode, 51, standing behind her began touching her inappropriately on the escalator.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:41 PM IST