Mumbai: Man held for keeping nude Whatsapp status of girl

Mumbai: Kurar police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly keeping the nude photograph of his friend as a Whatsapp status, after she refused to keep a relationship with him.

The accused had also threatened the 19-year-old victim that he will circulate the photographs if she did not comply with his sexual demands. Police did not reveal the identity of the accused to safeguard the victim’s privacy.

According to Kurar police, they were known to each other. On Tuesday, the accused took her to Malwani and borrowed her phone and kept her nude photograph as his status, as she refused to keep friendship with him.

He also threatened to circulate her obscene photographs on the social media if she did not agree to his demands.

Police arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code Section of sexual harassment (354, a) , stalking (354, d), criminal intimidation (506), intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace (504) and under the sections of violation of privacy 66 (e).

By SACHIN GAAD