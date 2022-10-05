Mumbai: Cops register complaint for illegally routing international calls, causing loss to department of telecommunication

The Parkiste police, today, registered a criminal offence against a man for allegedly illegally routing international calls to Indian numbers, thereby causing revenue loss to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to the police, the complainant in the case is AG Huley (52), who works as a junior telecom inspector at DoT in Mumbai. The DoT received information on September 12 that international telecom voice traffic is being routed to Indian local numbers via a private office at Parkiste in Vikhroli.



Such methods are also used by terrorist elements and can cause concerns for internal security as well, after which the said information is then communicated with the police. On the basis of the said complaint, on Tuesday, officials of the DoT and police conducted a search at a private office at Parksite.



The said company claimed to be involved in website development, application development, and IT maintenance (tech support) services. The said office was allegedly involved in illegal activities wherein international VOIP calls were routed through local numbers.



A case has been registered in the matter under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 379 (theft), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (exclusive privilege in respect of telegraphs, and power to grant licences), 20 (establishing, maintaining or working unauthorised telegraphs), 21 (using unauthorised telegraphs) and 25 (intentionally damaging or tampering with telegraphs) of The Indian Telegraph Act.