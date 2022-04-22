Mumbai: Man held by police for molesting woman at CSMT

A Goregaon based woman who had visited CSMT for reservation of a ticket was allegedly molested by a middle-aged man on the pretext of helping her. The woman on Thursday had visited CSMT with her husband for some work and managed to spot her tormentor again. She then alerted the police and got the suspect arrested.

According to senior police inspector of CSMT Railway Police Station, Mehboob Abbas Inamdar, the incident took place on January 14, this year. "The woman, who is a resident of Goregaon, had visited CSMT for some ticket reservation work. Since her ticket was not confirmed, a man approached her and assured to help her get her ticket confirmed," said inspector Inamdar.

He added, the accused then took the victim to a parked vehicle and outraged her modesty. "The victim then raised an alarm after which the accused fled the spot. On Thursday, the victim again visited CSMT with her husband. She managed to spot the accused and informed the police about the suspect. We then registered a case against suspect Vishwajit Das (52), a resident of Nalasopara and arrested him in the said offence," he said.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 07:31 PM IST