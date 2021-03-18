Mumbai: Man gets life in prison for killing uncle over a property dispute

A Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his maternal uncle who was in his mid-60’s in 2014 when the duo got into a property-related disagreement after having alcohol.

Additional Sessions Judge SU Baghele also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the man. In case he does not pay the fine, the court has directed him to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment.

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses. Additional Public Prosecutor Sachin Jadhav said the main witness was the deceased Kisan Kharvi’s son. In his testimony before the court, the victim’s son Vinod Kharvi had told the court that he had come to his father’s home from Bilimoria city in Gujarat on 10 October 2014 and no one answered the door. He assumed that his father must be drunk and asleep and hence kicked the door open. In the room, he found his cousin Aatish Patel sitting against the wall on one side and his father lying in a pool of blood on the floor on the other side. He then took Patel in an auto to the Borivali police station, where he was arrested.

As per the prosecution’s case, uncle and nephew were having drinks and the nephew had asked the uncle to make a room in the village in his name, to which he refused. A quarrel ensued between them and he banged his uncle’s head on the wall a few times and also strangled his neck.

Prosecutor Jadhav said that the blood-stained clothes in which Patel was taken to the police station were also seized and produced as evidence against him.