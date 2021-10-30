Mumbai: Man gets 10-year RI for raping, impregnating daughter’s friend

A special court on Wednesday sentenced a father of four to ten years rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old friend of his daughter and next-door neighbour.

The minor would go to his home to play with her friend. The man had threatened to get her killed if she revealed the incidents to anyone. Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma said, “In her testimony before the court, the victim said that the man had asked his daughter to go and get betel leaf. Thus her friend had left and they were alone in the house when he forced himself on her. The matter came to light when her mother found she had missed her periods and was also quiet and disturbed for some time. A check-up revealed that the teen was nine weeks pregnant. She then revealed the incident when asked by her mother.

The man had sought leniency from the court in the quantum of sentence. He told the court that he is the sole earning member and his family is dependent on him. A Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act refused to show leniency to the man. She said in her judgment that he was residing adjacent to the house of the informant and the victim used to regularly come to his house to play with his daughter. The court also noted that she was only 13-years-old when he subjected her to sexual assaults while he was a neighbour and the father of her friend. It called the nature of allegations very serious and said he is liable to compensate her for physical and mental injuries she suffered. Judge Kale imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on him, of which Rs. 20,000 will be given to her as compensation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 02:37 AM IST