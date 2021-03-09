Mumbai: Man found hanging near Jogeshwari station

Mumbai: A man, believed to be in late 20s, allegedly hanged himself to a sign board near Jogeshwari station. Amboli Police has filed an accidental death report in the matter, and are conducting tests to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Police said the incident came to light early on Tuesday morning, when a few passersby noticed a man hanging from the billboard near the railway station. Officers said the incident occurred on the bridge opposite Habibiya Masjid in Jogeshwari (W).

Soon after the authorities were informed, the police rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was carried out. The police then rushed the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Police are also checking missing complaint register to ascertain his identity and inform his family. An ADR has been registered and further investigation is underway.