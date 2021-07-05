Mumbai: Man falls into 30 feet deep pit dug for lift in Vidyavihar

Tilak Nagar Police have booked the developer, contractor and project manager of an under construction building for negligence after a man fell into a 30 to 35 feet deep pit and died. The accused had built a room at the place where the lift was to be set up, resulting in the tragedy, said officials from Tilak Nagar police station. The police is yet to make any arrest in the case.

The incident took place on Friday, when painter Lakshman Yadav was colouring a room of an under construction building at Jaiprakash Nagar in Vidyavihar. According to the police, Yadav was standing on a ladder, when he lost his balance and slipped. The floor couldn’t sustain the impact and broke. Yadav fell further into the pit. He received head injuries and was rushed to the hospital. However, he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

The Tilak Nagar Police initially registered an accidental death report. During investigation, it was revealed that the room Yadav was painting was actually built on a 30 to 35 feet deep pit actually dug for the lift. The accused put up an iron rod, covered it with cement sheets and made a room of it, said the police.

"We have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the developer and others and investigation is underway," said Sunil Kale, senior inspector of Tilak Nagar police station.