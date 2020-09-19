Mumbai: Man dupes foreign exchange company of Rs 25 lakh

Mumbai: A foreign exchange company was cheated of Rs 25lakh after an unidentified person posed as a renowned city-based industrialist and decamped with the money. The fraudster claimed that his employee was on his way with the Indian currency for exchange. The Malad Police registered a case and are investigating the matter further to nab the accused.

On September 8, a city-based foreign exchange company, JB Forex, Malad, received a call from a man, who introduced himself as an industrialist. The man told the forex company that he wanted to exchange Indian currency worth Rs 25 lakh in €27,500 (27,500 Euros). The company asked him to visit their office and make the exchange.

Police said, a man arrived at the complainant's Malad office to collect the euros, but was not carrying any Indian currency for the exchange. When the complainant refused to hand over the euros, the man dialled his boss who claimed himself to be a renowned industrialist. He assured the complainant that his other employee was on his way with the Indian currency, but he urgently needs the euros as he wants to catch a flight.

The complainant handed over €27,500 to the man as he knew the industrialist personally. When he dialled the industrialist’s number it was switched off. He realized he was duped.

The forex company owner approached Malad Police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC for criminal breach of trust (section 406) and cheating (section 420). While no arrests were made, police are on the lookout for the accused and are scrutinizing the Call Data Records (CDR).