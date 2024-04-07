Mumbai: Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In Bid To Save Daughter's Life; FIR Registered |

Mumbai: The JJ Marg police have filed an FIR against a suspect for allegedly deceiving a father by taking five lakh rupees from him to arrange medical help for his daughter. The girl had kidney problems and needed treatment costing 35 lakh rupees.

The accused allegedly took five lakh rupees from the girl's father, promising to expedite the process of getting help from government and NGOs, but the girl died in the meantime. When the family demanded the money back, the accused started avoiding them, leading to the filing of an FIR.

According to information received from the police, Irfaan Haji Haider Tamboli, promised financial assistance from various religious organizations for the treatment of complainant Mohmmad Nadim Mansuri's ten-year-old daughter Rumaisa.

He accepted a cash amount of five lakh rupees by making a false promise, but he did not receive any financial assistance. The accused took money from the complainant on March 18, 2023, and had promised to help them with the money as soon as possible, but Rumaisa died on April 3, 2023.

After that, when the complainant demanded money back from Tamboli, after a considerable amount of time, Irfan gave a cheque. However, when the complainant deposited the cheque in the bank, it bounced.

After this, when the complainant tried calling, Tamboli stopped answering the calls, indicating that the accused had deceived them. The police are investigating the entire case. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC in this matter.

According to information received from the police, the accused Tamboli had earlier arranged money for cancer treatment of the daughter of the complainant's relative.

It was he who introduced Tamboli to Mansuri and to help Mansuri with Rs 35 lakh, the accused asked him to give a bribe of Rs 7 lakh to get the work done quickly in the Mantralaya, but the deal was finalised on giving Rs 5 lakh.

An officer revealed that Mansoori sold his wife's jewelry to arrange for his daughter's treatment quickly. He collected five lakh rupees by selling the jewelry and gave the money to Tamboli. However, he fled with the money.