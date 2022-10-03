Mumbai: Man dies while playing Garba in Mulund

Garba in full swing |

A 27-year-old man died on Saturday night after experiencing sudden chest pain while playing Garba in the Mulund area.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rishab Bhanushali, a resident of Dombivli west. He, along with his family, had come for the Navratri celebration at Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir in Mulund West.

"He started experiencing pain while playing Garba. When he informed his parents, who were also present there, they thought it might be acidity or something minor, and gave him a cold drink. But the pain didn't stop, so he was taken to a nearby hospital," said a police officer at Mulund police station.

However, Rishab was declared dead by the hospital before even beginning treatment. The Mulund police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently initiated an investigation.

Rishab had done his MBA and was working in a private company in Borivali. He was the only child of his parents, and the only earning member.

This is the second such case. On Saturday night, a 35-year-old man died in a similar way while playing Garba in the Virar area. He was identified as Manish Sonigra. As unfortunate as it can get, upon hearing the news, Manish's father, Narapji Sonigra, 66, collapsed and died on the spot.