Mumbai: Man dies after tanker rams into him in Chembur area | Representative

A 51-year-old man died on Monday after a tanker rammed into him in the Chembur area of Mumbai.

As per the police, the deceased, identified as Mohammad Yunus Shaikh, was walking along with his wife when the incident happened. “The victim was a heart patient, and as per the bystanders, he was about to faint and while we lost his balance, the tanker rammed into him,” said a police officer at RCF police station.

The official added that the driver was based out of Sangli, identified as Bhagwan Pandurang Shirsagar, and he was on his way to work during the incident. “The driver too didn’t notice the victim, and accidentally rammed his vehicle. We arrested the driver and lodged a case against him, on the basis of the complainant (victim’s wife),” the officer added.

The victim had a bakery of his own, where both husband and wife worked together.

“When we were alerted about the accident, we took the victim to Rajawadi Hospital. We were hoping he could be saved. But he was declared dead by the hospital authorities,” the official explained.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to look more into the case. However, as per the preliminary report, Shaikh died due to internal haemorrhaging or bleeding, the police confirmed.

The accused Shirsagar is booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and other relevant sections under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The matter is under investigation as of now, confirmed the RCF Police.