Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:41 AM IST

Mumbai: Man dies after friend slaps him during drinking session in Kurla

The accused was later arrested.
PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

A 27 year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping his friend during a drinking session in Kurla, resulting in the latter's death, a police official said on Tuesday.

Rahul Kamble and Avinash Balekar were drinking in a building on Monday and an argument broke out between them, the VB Nagar police station official said.

"Kamble slapped Balekar, who fell unconscious and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Kamble was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:41 AM IST
