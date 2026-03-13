Mumbai Man Dies After Drunk Motorcycle Crash On Santacruz–Chembur Link Road | Representational AI - Image

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed into a divider while he was returning home under the influence of alcohol after attending a birthday party with friends. The accident occurred on the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge around 12:30 am on March 12.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Chandrakant Agre. Nehru Nagar police have registered a case against him for causing his own death due to negligent and rash driving.

According to the FIR, Akash, who lived with his family on P. L. Lokhande Marg in Chembur, had gone to a birthday party in Nehru Nagar, Kurla (East) around 10 pm on March 11. During the party, he allegedly consumed alcohol with friends. After midnight, he left the venue alone on his motorcycle (MH 03 EU 6519) to return home without informing anyone.

While riding on the SCLR bridge near Dairy Road, close to light pole number 05 on the uphill stretch, his motorcycle rammed into the road divider. Akash sustained severe injuries in the crash. Passersby and other motorists alerted the police and rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

When Akash did not return home, his family tried calling his mobile phone. An unidentified person answered the call and informed them that he had met with an accident and had been taken to Rajawadi Hospital. The family rushed to the hospital, where they learned about his death.

Police said preliminary findings suggest that Akash was riding at high speed and in a negligent manner while under the influence of alcohol, which led to the accident.

Based on a complaint filed by his younger brother, Ajay Agre, 23, Nehru Nagar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.