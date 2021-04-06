Mumbai: Man cheats two companies by impersonating a businessman, held from Thane

The Saki Naka Police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating a number of people by impersonating a businessman, opening a fake email account and GST number for the business and cheating people into doing business deals. The incident came to light when a renowned Delhi-based company and a Bhandup-based establishment were given fake cheques, who then approached the complainant to demand money. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Pratik Wadhwa, 24, had allegedly posed as a businessman, and established a fake company under the name of the complainant's business, wherein he also accessed privy business details like GST number and opened fake accounts to authenticate the fraud. Wadhwa then allegedly contacted two companies-- a city based and a Delhi based, wherein he ordered power banks from them and had issued cheques of different company, which bounced.

When the cheated companies approached the complainant, who was completely unaware of the con, to demand the money that Wadhwa owed, he was shocked to hear the facts. The complainant immediately approached Saki Naka Police and a case was registered against Wadhwa. Police learnt during the probe that Wadhwa was a resident of Thane and laid a trap there. Based on technical evidence, Wadhwa was arrested from Thane and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.