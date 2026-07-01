Mumbai Man Booked For Attempt To Murder After Distributing Toxic Capsules During Byculla Procession | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai police have invoked charges of attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide against Fayaz Premji, 39, for allegedly distributing highly toxic capsules disguised as painkillers and immunity boosters during a Muharram procession in Byculla.

Police said three more people fell critically ill after consuming the capsules. The victims suffered severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting and are undergoing treatment at Habibi Hospital in Dongri. The first victim was identified as Salman Mohammad Islam Sayyed, 26, a Govandi resident employed at a bag manufacturing unit.

Investigators recovered an information leaflet from the packets that claimed the capsules could prevent or treat Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, food poisoning, diabetes, blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cholesterol, thyroid disorders, heart attacks and asthma.

The leaflet also claimed the product could prevent inflammation, improve fertility, aid tissue and organ repair, boost immunity and provide nourishment. It stated that anyone above eight years of age, including pregnant and lactating women, senior citizens and people undergoing medical treatment, could consume one capsule before bedtime. It also claimed the product had “no side effects”.

The packets carried an expiry date of December 2031 and listed the website www.gritpharma.com. The packaging mentioned an address at 17 Wood Lane, Stanmore HA7 3LQ, UK, and a contact number beginning with country code +44. It also listed an Indian address for Grit Pharma at HZH Marg, Kishor Ganj, opposite a petrol pump in Lucknow.

Investigators have traced the vendor from whom Premji allegedly purchased 50kg of zinc phosphide and are probing the supply chain. Based on information obtained during his interrogation, two police teams have been sent to other states to trace additional suspects.