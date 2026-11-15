Mumbai Man Booked After 17-Year-Old Nephew Rides Scooter On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Despite Two-Wheeler Ban | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bandra police have booked a 43-year-old man for allegedly allowing his minor nephew to ride his scooter on the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, where two-wheelers are prohibited. The 17-year-old managed to enter the restricted stretch despite the presence of CCTV cameras, police personnel and security guards, said the constable who stopped him.

The teen was allegedly riding the scooter with his friend as a pillion in a manner that endangered their lives and the safety of others, police said.

The duo had come from Gujarat to meet the teen’s uncle, Asif Mansuri, 43, a driver residing in Pydhonie.

Traffic Police Stop Minor On Sea Link

According to the police, the incident took place on November 12 around 5pm when Mohsinkhan Pathan, 29, a Bandra traffic police constable, and his colleague were patrolling the stretch. They spotted a blue Honda Activa travelling northbound from Worli towards Bandra.

The constables stopped the scooter and, during questioning, found that the rider was 17 years and six months old and did not possess a valid driving licence.

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Scooter Owner Booked After Police Complaint

The scooter was registered in Mansuri’s name, following which a case was registered against him based on Pathan’s complaint. Mansuri was subsequently served a notice and allowed to leave, a police officer said.

Motor Vehicles Act Provisions Invoked

The case was registered under Section 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which applies to a vehicle owner or person in charge who permits an unauthorised person to drive.

Section 181, which deals with driving without a valid licence or in violation of the prescribed age requirement, was also invoked. The provisions carry separate penalties, including imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to Rs.5,000, or both.

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