Mumbai: Man attacks friend over refusal of lending Rs 50 in SoBo

Mumbai: A 30-year-old daily wage worker was allegedly attacked by an acquaintance of his over a petty reason of denying to give ₹50 for a personal work on May 1 in south Mumbai.

When the complainant, Mohammad Khan, refused to lend the money, the accused charged an attack on him with a sharp knife near Yellow Gate. Subsequently, a police team from Pydhonie police station reached the spot and arrested the accused, booking him for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt charges.

The accused was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in custody.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:59 PM IST